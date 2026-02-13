Lakota West bowler’s work ethic paying off

Just listen to Drew Gay, the fourth-year Lakota West High School girls bowling coach, talking about one of his standout bowlers, Addison Hoelscher.

“Her best quality is her hard work,” he said this week during practice at Gilmore Bowling Lanes in Fairfield as the Firebirds prepared for the Greater Miami Conference tournament. “She puts in the effort and it shows. Nobody practices harder, nobody works harder.

“Some people think they’re getting luckier when they’re actually getting better.”

Hoelscher, a junior, carries a 188.2 average that ties for the highest in the GMC. Her high game this season is 247, with a two-game series of 447 and a three-game series of 582.

Those numbers are all higher than Hoelscher recorded as a freshman and sophomore when she was named first-team GMC.

Gay said while he coaches Hoelscher throughout the high school bowling season, she fine tunes her craft during the summer when other teens would rather be at the pool instead of the bowling alley.

“A lot of bowling is just knowledge, so she’s learning about the game, getting more information,” Gay said.

She’s one of the reasons the Firebirds are 15-1 overall, 8-0 in the GMC. The team’s only loss came against Lebanon. After the GMC championships, Lakota West will compete in the sectionals in hopes of advancing to the districts, then the state tournament.

As a coach responsible for watching several of his bowlers compete at the same time, Gay said it’s a luxury to have a bowler as consistent at Hoelscher. She allows him to concentrate on the other bowlers.

“I don’t have to watch her every game, adjust her every frame,” the coach said.

Hoelscher said after bowling as a freshman and sophomore on a team loaded with upperclassmen, she has more confidence this season. Some of that is due to maturity, the rest can be traced to practice.

“I worked hard to get to where I am,” she said. “The hard work is starting to pay off.”

So whenever Hoelscher has free time, she finds herself at the bowling alley.

While bowling can be an individual sport, Hoelscher likes the team aspect of high school bowling. She said the Firebirds are “basically like a family.”

It’s a family affair at Lakota West.

Her twin sister, Abigail, also bowls on the team. A two-time, first-team GMC member, Abigail carries a 172.7 average. Addison said she’s “super competitive,” and while she roots for her twin sister, she still wants to beat her.

“Even one pin better,” she said with a smile.