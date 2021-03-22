Lakota superintendent lauded for business partnerships: What they’re saying

No Lakota Schools leader in recent decades has done more to build cooperative bridges with area businesses than the district’s current Superintendent Matt Miller, area business leaders said.
From his first year in charge in 2017, Miller has put an emphasis previously unseen in the school system to partner with the private sector in expanding opportunities for students in Butler County’s largest district.
And that was even more evident recently when Miller became the first Lakota superintendent to be awarded the West Chester Liberty Chamber Alliance’s Dorothy and Art Roth Citizen of the Year Award.
“Connecting business with education is essential for maintaining a competitive workforce and creating economic sustainability. Each draws on various methods and supports each other in countless ways,” said Joe Hinson, president and CEO of the Chamber Alliance.
“The partnership between Lakota Schools and the West Chester Liberty Chamber Alliance supports these initiatives. We are preparing students for the workforce needs of today, and in the future through work-based learning and internship opportunities in professional environments, providing a clear path for success.”
Miller told an online audience during the chamber’s annual awards the growing partnership is key to improving all communities within Lakota’s boundaries.
“As Lakota goes, so goes West Chester and Liberty townships,” Miller said.
Among the initiatives Miller has championed are the Cyber Academy – only the second (along Cincinnati Public Schools) among southwest Ohio school districts – where high school students learn, practice and earn job certification in the fast-growing cyber security industry.
Miller’s administration has also widely expanded job internships for students at Lakota East and West high schools.
And for the first time, Lakota has an office in the chamber alliance’s headquarters to better facilitate their new, cooperative relationship, including setting up internships for students with area businesses.