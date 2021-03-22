Lakota superintendent lauded for business partnerships: What they’re saying

“The partnership between Lakota Schools and the West Chester Liberty Chamber Alliance supports these initiatives. We are preparing students for the workforce needs of today, and in the future through work-based learning and internship opportunities in professional environments, providing a clear path for success.”

Miller told an online audience during the chamber’s annual awards the growing partnership is key to improving all communities within Lakota’s boundaries.

“As Lakota goes, so goes West Chester and Liberty townships,” Miller said.

Among the initiatives Miller has championed are the Cyber Academy – only the second (along Cincinnati Public Schools) among southwest Ohio school districts – where high school students learn, practice and earn job certification in the fast-growing cyber security industry.

Miller’s administration has also widely expanded job internships for students at Lakota East and West high schools.

And for the first time, Lakota has an office in the chamber alliance’s headquarters to better facilitate their new, cooperative relationship, including setting up internships for students with area businesses.