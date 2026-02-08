Lakota officials back off asking for new school tax in May

The Lakota Board of Education was considering a 37-year, 2.2-mills bond issue for next ballot.

Though the latest, proposed school property tax hike would have been smaller than and less costly to residents than November’s two, combined bond issues, some board members questioned the wisdom of seeking another tax increase about three months after voters widely rejected Lakota’s last tax request.

That election saw voters reject the two tax bond issues by a 60.81% to 39.19% margin,

In the months since November’s ballot loss, Lakota officials have held a series of public forums to discuss the district’s school buildings’ needs in coming years.

Lakota Schools Superintendent Ashley Whitely told the board they have “a huge decision.”

Whitely said “being aligned in this decision is important for our community … because it shows we have a vision and we are moving forward.”

But the motion to move on the second and final required board resolution died during last week’s meeting for a lack of action by any of the five members to call for a motion vote on the proposed tax issue resolution.

Member Benjamin Nguyen said “there is still more time needed in making a thoughtful decision.”

Betsy Fuller, spokeswoman for the 17,000-student school system, said the board wanted to slow and deepen the decision-making process on any possible tax request to fund new school construction, renovations and other infrastructure issues.

“The decision to not move forward with a ballot issue in May gives Lakota’s board members and district leaders a time to further review feedback, options and recalibrate,” said Fuller.

“The issues the master facilities plan was set to address still exist: Overcrowding, large class sizes, space constraints and buildings needing to be repaired. The board is committed to finding a plan to address these needs and one the community will support.”

Fuller provided no timeline but added “next steps will be announced as the decisions are made.”