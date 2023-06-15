Lakota has 4 finalists for its open superintendent role

Lakota Local Schools, one of the Top 10 largest districts in Ohio, has announced the names of four people who are finalists to possibly be named the district’s next leader.

Vying for the superintendent role are:

Michael Acomb - Director of Business & Personnel / Chief Operating Officer, Solon City Schools

Todd Petrey - Chief Operations Officer, Mason City Schools

Jason Spencer - Director of School Leadership, Cincinnati Public Schools

Ashley Whitely - Assistant Superintendent, Wyoming City Schools

The search process kicked off in May, the district said.

“It was a pleasure to meet with the candidates who most closely aligned with our district’s current needs and future aspirations,” said Board President Lynda O’Connor. “The candidates offered a range of experiences and strengths, but this group of finalists truly represent the qualities our staff, families and residents say they value the most in Lakota’s next leader.”

The next round of interviews occurs the week of June 26.

“We are especially pleased to be on track in our goal to hire and transition our new superintendent into Lakota before the start of the new school year,” O’Connor emphasized. “We are eager to move through the final stages of this process, including an upcoming opportunity for our community to meet the finalists.”

The Lakota district, which includes two high schools, has more than 17,000 students enrolled.