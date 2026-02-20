Lakota East swimmer one step from fourth state appearance

When Jeremy Fuller’s son, Braden, then an eighth-grader, expressed his concern about not getting enough pitches to hit on the baseball field, he suggested swimming.

Those associated with the Lakota East High School swimming program are thankful for Don Fuller’s and now Jeremy Fuller’s fatherly advice.

Braden Fuller called swimming in high school “a family tradition.”

A senior at Lakota East, Fuller is one of the most decorated swimmers in program history. He has qualified for the state championships his first three seasons and is expected to return this year after competing at the districts this weekend at Miami University.

He has the fastest time in the 100 butterfly in the Greater Miami Conference, and he’s the second fastest swimmer in the 50 freestyle.

His time in the 50 freestyle has lowered every year in high school, going from 23.78 as a freshman to 22.73 as a sophomore to 21.76 as a junior to 21.13 this season.

Fuller said he’s mentally and physically stronger. The 5-foot-9, 150-pound freshman is now a 6-0, 175-pound senior.