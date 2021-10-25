Lakota board cancels tonight’s meeting, instead will hold ‘respect, civility’ discussion with public

Lakota’s spokeswoman Betsy Fuller later described Mandel’s actions as a “staged event meant to disrupt a public meeting.”

When asked by the Journal-News if the cancelation of tonight’s previously scheduled Lakota Board of Education meeting was prompted by, or in part by, Mandel’s appearance and subsequent escort from the meeting by Butler County Sheriff deputies, Fuller said it was not.

“The topic, communicating with respect and civility in a divisive time, was actually suggested during a school board meeting by (member) Lynda O’Connor.

“With the current discourse in our community, our region and even across our state and country, the topic is particularly timely. This is especially true as our students, our kids, are watching how people speak to one another and look to adults in their lives to be role models,” she said.

The community conversation events have been periodically conducted by Lakota officials for years on a variety of topics with a hired facilitator coordinating the discussions held by participants sitting in groups around tables.

The event is at 6:30 p.m. at Lakota Plains Junior School, 5500 Princeton Road in Liberty Twp.

“Monday’s community conversation will kick off the 10th year of this board’s listening program. The board decided to replace the originally scheduled (board meeting) work session with the community conversation because the work session did not have a determined topic and our facilitator was available,” Fuller told the Journal-News.

Unlike the regular, twice-a-month or more Lakota public school board meetings, the district’s community conversation will not be recorded or broadcast live – or on a delayed basis – online.

“We do not record our community conversations. Notes will be posted to the (Lakota) website within a few days of the program,” she said.

Lakota officials ask those wanting to attend tonight’s meeting to register on the district’s website to help them better plan the event.

“We strongly encourage all attendees to wear a mask or face covering,” said Fuller.