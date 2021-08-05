Lack of lifeguards closes one Butler County pool, impacts others as workers return to school

While the number of lifeguards who were certified this year jumped significantly compared to 2020, it fell short of those who were certified by the American Red Cross in 2019.
From January-April 2019, the American Red Cross certified 98,570 lifeguards nationally, according to Marita Salkowski, a spokeswoman. She said the number dropped to 51,811 last year due to the coronavirus pandemic and jumped to 83,685 this year.
The lack of licensed lifeguards, the early start to the school year and the competitive job market are impacting how swimming pools operate this summer.
Brown’s Run Country Club, located in Madison Twp., was inspected by the Butler County General Health District on Monday after it received an anonymous complaint the swimming pool was operating without any certified lifeguards.
The main pool is closed to all ages, said Brandy Hellard, general manager. Although the club has members signed waivers and posted signs, this didn’t meet the requirements issued by the health department, she said.
The kiddie pool will remain open for age appropriate kids/families, according to Hellard.
The main pool will only be open if a lifeguard is on duty on a day-to-day basis.
“We have to provide the best possible service to our customers,” she said. “But our lifeguards are going back to school and we can’t compete with what restaurants are paying. You can make more flipping hamburgers than you can as a lifeguard. We are upside down in this world.”
Plus, Hellard said, lifeguards must be certified and those classes cost between $200 to $240. The club raised the hourly pay for lifeguards from $10 to $18 and all shifts are available.
Heather Shooner, aquatic safety director for SwimSafe Pool Management, said pools across the United States are struggling to hire and retain lifeguards. There are more job openings than there are candidates willing to work, she said.
“There is no magic wand,” said Shooner, whose company provides lifeguards at the Fairfield Aquatic Center and pools throughout the region. “It makes it tough for sure.”
Jordan Lawson, general manager at Wildwood Golf Club in Middletown, had to adjust his swimming pool hours due to the shortage of lifeguards, especially as high school students prepare for the fall sports season and college students return to campus.
He has reduced the hours the pool is open and is closing it Thursday, then adjusting the hours this weekend.
Lawson said his family recently went to the Kings Island water park and about half of the slides were closed due to not enough lifeguards, he said.
“Is this the new normal?” he asked.