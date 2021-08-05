Lack of lifeguards closes one Butler County pool, impacts others as workers return to school

The kiddie pool will remain open for age appropriate kids/families, according to Hellard.

The main pool will only be open if a lifeguard is on duty on a day-to-day basis.

“We have to provide the best possible service to our customers,” she said. “But our lifeguards are going back to school and we can’t compete with what restaurants are paying. You can make more flipping hamburgers than you can as a lifeguard. We are upside down in this world.”

Plus, Hellard said, lifeguards must be certified and those classes cost between $200 to $240. The club raised the hourly pay for lifeguards from $10 to $18 and all shifts are available.

Heather Shooner, aquatic safety director for SwimSafe Pool Management, said pools across the United States are struggling to hire and retain lifeguards. There are more job openings than there are candidates willing to work, she said.

“There is no magic wand,” said Shooner, whose company provides lifeguards at the Fairfield Aquatic Center and pools throughout the region. “It makes it tough for sure.”

Jordan Lawson, general manager at Wildwood Golf Club in Middletown, had to adjust his swimming pool hours due to the shortage of lifeguards, especially as high school students prepare for the fall sports season and college students return to campus.

He has reduced the hours the pool is open and is closing it Thursday, then adjusting the hours this weekend.

Lawson said his family recently went to the Kings Island water park and about half of the slides were closed due to not enough lifeguards, he said.

“Is this the new normal?” he asked.

Lifeguard Kristen Parker watches as Gavin Carroll, 10, jumps off the diving board at the pool at Wildwood Golf Club in Middletown. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF