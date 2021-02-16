L3Harris’ Mason workforce perseveres all the way to Mars

L3Harris in Mason provides a critical communication link on the rover and on the overhead orbiters, according to a company representative.

The rover is able to send high-resolution imagery and data to the orbiters in seconds.

This is something of a tradition for L3Harris, which has 800 employees in Mason.

“This is something we have worked on with NASA and JPL for many years; this is not a new contract.” Penny Bena, who works in Electro Optical Sector Marketing Communications for the company, told this news outlet. ”We have beenon every rover and orbiting spacecraft since 2001.”

L3Harris communications technology will transmit data to and from the Perseverance Rover through relay orbiters that then provide a communications link with NASA controllers on Earth from up to 250 million miles away. (Photo: Business Wire)

L3Harris has had a role on an historic array of NASA programs, including the Mercury, Gemini, Apollo, Space Shuttle, International Space Station and previous Mars missions.

The company has about 48,000 employees nationally.

Harris Corp. and L3 Technologies Inc. merged in 2019 to create what was then said to be the sixth-largest aerospace and defense contractor, L3Harris Technologies Inc.