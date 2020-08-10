Kroger plans new store, gas station in Springboro

Kroger is planning to open a new supermarket and gas station early next year in Springboro.
The 90,298-square foot store would be built where a Kmart department store was located at 625 W. Central Ave., Ohio 73 in Springboro, on the east end of a shopping center where a Kroger store is currently operating.
“The city has been working with Kroger over the past two years to rehabilitate and upgrade the former K-Mart location,” the city said in a social media post.
According to a staff report, Kroger would build a 14-pump fueling station on the northwest corner of the site in the Springboro Plaza Shopping Center, purchased by Kroger in 2019.
“The store will include a Kroger pharmacy and a Starbucks. The Kmart garden center on the east/South Pioneer Boulevard frontage would be removed and replaced with a drive-through window for the pharmacy and queuing for Kroger PickUp (formerly Clicklist),” according to the staff report.
“Plans for the remaining retail spaces in the shopping center, including the existing 56,065-square foot grocery store, are incomplete at this time. Kroger has indicated that construction on the new grocery store would begin in early 2021 with the new store opening projected for November 2021,” the report added.