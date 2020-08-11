X

Knife-throwing man prompts standoff in Franklin

Daniel L. Fueston / Photo courtesy Miami Valley Jails
By Kristen Spicker

A man is in jail facing a felonious assault charge after he reportedly threw a knife at another person and prompted a police standoff in Franklin Monday evening.

A misdemeanor inducing panic charge is also pending for Daniel L. Fueston, 51, according to Franklin police.

Officers responded to the 400 block of Pine Street around 6:32 p.m. Monday on a report of a disturbance.

A preliminary instigation revealed that Fueston threw a knife at another person “with the intention of causing serious physical harm,” said police.

Fueston refused to leave his home, so the Warren County Tactical Team was called.

A negotiator spoke to Fueston, who eventually surrendered to the tactical team.

A neighbor, 62-year-old Sharon Kelly, repeatedly left her apartment during the incident and was yelling out her window at the tactical team and Fueston during the incident, according to police. After multiple warnings, she was arrested and charged with misdemeanor inducing panic and released.

