Kings Island to manage nearby $27M camping resort

The owners of the Kings Island Amusement Park have joined the partnership behind a $27 million outdoor resort intended to open in the spring of 2021 near the amusement park in Mason.
The Camp Cedar resort will be located on 52 acres less than a mile from the front gates of the amusement park.
Camp Cedar is owned by Small Brothers and Terra Firma Associates.
In 2019, plans for what was then called Kings Mills Outdoor Resort were reviewed by Warren County officials. The project then called for 182 sites for recreational vehicles, 114 one- and two-bedroom cabins and 38 3-foot diameter two-bedroom yurts, which are circular tents.
Staff indicated 145 homes would have been permitted on the site, which is behind the McDonald’s restaurant on the northeast corner of the interchange.
Cedar Fair Entertainment, signed a partnership and licensing agreement with Small Brothers and Terra Firma, according to a news release Tuesday.
Cedar Camp was described as a “hybrid of a resort and a camping destination.” The initial development now includes 73 cottages and 164 RV spaces, with 100 more cottages planned.
The camp will include pools, ponds, a walking trail and dining options. Camping facilities are to include bathhouses, a laundry, firepits grills and picnic tables.
The camp will offer packages with Kings Island, Peanuts character appearances and character breakfasts.
The resort’s Grand Lodge is to include an indoor/outdoor restaurant and bar, shopping, an exercise facility and large fireplace.
A casual-dining outdoor cantina and bar offering American, Mexican and Italian fare in a “food truck-inspired experience” is also in the first phase of the development.