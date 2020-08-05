Breaking News

Man accused of setting huge Middletown warehouse fire declared competent for trial

X

Kings Island cancels two big holiday events, cites coronavirus

The Eiffel Tower is lit a blood red at Kings Island’s Halloween Haunt. STAFF FILE PHOTO
The Eiffel Tower is lit a blood red at Kings Island’s Halloween Haunt. STAFF FILE PHOTO

Local News | Updated 4 hours ago
By Ben McLaughlin

Kings Island today announced it will cancel two major holiday-themed events, Halloween Haunt and WinterFest, in light of ongoing uncertainty with the coronavirus pandemic.

The Warren County amusement park also announced it will add a new family event, Tricks and Treats Fall Fest.

ExploreBar, restaurant owners file lawsuit seeking to overturn 10 p.m. alcohol curfew

The news came in a message posted from Mike Koontz, vice president and general manager, of Kings Island.

Kings Island opened for the season July 2 after delays because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It has truly been a unique season. I want to thank our guests and associates for making Kings Island a fun and safe place to visit,” Koontz said. “The park’s new health and safety measures were supported by everyone visiting the park, and our associates have gone above and beyond expectations in creating a safe environment for families to spend time with each other.”

ExploreOhio ranks counties by highest occurrence of coronavirus: See the list

The park announced last month that it would be open weekends only in August through Labor Day.

The new Tricks and Treat Fall Fest will begin Sept. 26 and feature rides, unique food offerings, entertainment and activities for people of all ages, Koontz said.

“This event will enable social distancing and capacity management,” Koontz said.

ExploreHow I lost 190 pounds to ride Kings Island's new roller coaster

Season passes for 2020 have been extended through the 2021 season.

“Thank you for your continued loyalty and support during this challenging period. We all look forward to having fun safely for the rest of 2020 and through 2021 as well,: Koontz said.

ExplorePHOTOS: Man’s 190-pound weight loss journey allows him to ride King’s Island’s Orion roller coaster

© 2020 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.