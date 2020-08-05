Kings Island cancels two big holiday events, cites coronavirus

Kings Island today announced it will cancel two major holiday-themed events, Halloween Haunt and WinterFest, in light of ongoing uncertainty with the coronavirus pandemic.
The Warren County amusement park also announced it will add a new family event, Tricks and Treats Fall Fest.
The news came in a message posted from Mike Koontz, vice president and general manager, of Kings Island.
Kings Island opened for the season July 2 after delays because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It has truly been a unique season. I want to thank our guests and associates for making Kings Island a fun and safe place to visit,” Koontz said. “The park’s new health and safety measures were supported by everyone visiting the park, and our associates have gone above and beyond expectations in creating a safe environment for families to spend time with each other.”
The park announced last month that it would be open weekends only in August through Labor Day.
The new Tricks and Treat Fall Fest will begin Sept. 26 and feature rides, unique food offerings, entertainment and activities for people of all ages, Koontz said.
“This event will enable social distancing and capacity management,” Koontz said.
Season passes for 2020 have been extended through the 2021 season.
“Thank you for your continued loyalty and support during this challenging period. We all look forward to having fun safely for the rest of 2020 and through 2021 as well,: Koontz said.