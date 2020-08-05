Kings Island cancels two big holiday events, cites coronavirus

The park announced last month that it would be open weekends only in August through Labor Day.

The new Tricks and Treat Fall Fest will begin Sept. 26 and feature rides, unique food offerings, entertainment and activities for people of all ages, Koontz said.

“This event will enable social distancing and capacity management,” Koontz said.

Season passes for 2020 have been extended through the 2021 season.

“Thank you for your continued loyalty and support during this challenging period. We all look forward to having fun safely for the rest of 2020 and through 2021 as well,: Koontz said.