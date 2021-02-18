Kings Island posts 2021 schedule through Labor Day, including opening day

The 364-acre amusement park at 6300 Kings Island Drive in Mason will officially open its gates to the general public on May 15. A Gold and Platinum season Passholder Preview weekend was previously announced for May 8 and 9, about a month later than its usual opening.

Soak City Water Park will open on Saturday, May 29, which is Memorial Day weekend. The complete Soak City Water Park calendar and hours will be announced soon, the park said.