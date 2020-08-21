Kanye West fails to make Ohio presidential ballot

“Based on a review of the documents submitted by the West campaign, both the information and a signature on the original nominating petition and statement of candidacy submitted to the secretary’s office do not match that of the nominating petition and statement of candidacy that was used to circulate part-petitions,” LaRose said in a statement.

LaRose announced that Richard Duncan and Rodney E. Garrett Jr. met the requirements necessary to appear together on the presidential ballot in Ohio as independents, but noted Duncan requested that Howie Hawkins and Angela Walker appear in their places. That is allowed under Ohio law, the secretary said.