JUST IN: Kroger begins free drone deliveries in southwest Ohio this week, launching new era

“While of course we’re all very excited about the drone piece, I think it’s one part of a larger narrative of how Kroger is really reacting to what customers are asking for and giving them that product anytime that they want anywhere that they are,” Rolfes said in an interview with this news outlet.

Drone Express/Kroger image

The drone can carry only about five pounds worth of items. Pilots will oversee the drones as they fly to customer’s homes in the prescribed radius around the Marketplace store at 1095 S. Main St.

“Right now, per FAA guidance, we’re only flying the drone to deliver within one mile of the store,” Rolfes said.

Kroger and Drone Express last month first announced the pilot program to offer grocery delivery via autonomous drones.

New Jersey-based Drone Express has established a presence in Monroe and will serve as a hub for the manufacturing, testing and piloting of autonomous drones for commercial package delivery.

The operation will mean new regional jobs. Drone Express estimated that it will need to fill 50 to 100 full-time positions as its 7,200 square-foot Monroe facility becomes fully operational in the next few months.

Positions include those focused on manufacturing, mechanical engineering, software development and aviation. As the pilot program with Kroger continues to expand, there is the potential for additional positions and hiring throughout 2021 and beyond.