JUST IN: General confirms Wright-Patt will get Space Intelligence center

“They will continue to work side-by-side with their counterparts at NASIC, just as they do today, working together to deliver unique collection, exploitation, and analytic capabilities to the nation,” Martz said. “A number of NASIC personnel transferred to the USSF (U.S. Space Force) in September, and more will transfer in the coming months.”

In time, new jobs are to be expected, Turner believes.

“When Space Force was formed, our biggest threat to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base was that NASIC may be broken up,” said the congressman, who is a member of the House Armed Services Committee and related subcommittees. “Our goal was to ensure that not only NASIC would stay intact, but that the mission at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base would grow to include space intelligence for Space Force.”

He added: “Today, we have Space Commander Gen. Raymond publicly confirming his recommendation that that occur.”

In recent months, Turner has pressed the Pentagon for assurances that Space Force won’t dilute missions at the local Air Force base, which has more than 30,000 uniformed and civilian employees.

NASIC has grown steadily over the years. This month, ground was broken for a new $156 million, five-story complex for NASIC at Wright-Patt, which should be occupied by 2025.

NASIC is tasked with analyzing new air, space, missile, and cyber threats facing the Air Force and Space Force.

The nation’s newest military branch, Space Force, is part of the Department of the Air Force.