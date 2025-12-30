‘Jungle’ Jim finishes 50th year anniversary celebration with honorary degree from Miami

Earlier this month he walked in the university’s fall graduation ceremonies and was one of three to receive an honorary doctor of humane letters degree. Lee Fisher, Class of 1968, and his wife, Rosemary Holoviak Fisher, Class of ’69, also received honorary degrees.

“Me, I was a 1.72 GPA student. I was one of the worst students they had,’’ Bonaminio said.

“I realized early on I wasn’t really cut out for (studying). I was always hustling on the side for business, not really working for a degree. I was like a fish out of water.”

Bonaminio attended Miami for six years and played baseball and studied business while selling fruits and vegetables. He left when all of his buddies had graduated or moved on.

“All the kids that were walking in were really smart, accomplished. And there I was. First thing I said was ‘Do I have to sit in the front?’” Bonaminio said.

He did.

Honorary degree candidates are nominated for their exceptional achievements, contributions to society or influence in a particular field.

“What began as one man selling produce from a pickup truck has become a world-famous market — a living reminder that imagination, hard work, and a sense of adventure can turn even the simplest idea into something extraordinary,” said Miami University in a statement.

“Through it all, Jim has stayed true to the values that shaped him: give back, support others, and dream big. He has sponsored more than 200 community and YMCA sports teams and remains a strong supporter of many nonprofits, including the Joe Nuxhall Miracle League.”

Bonaminio said like most things during this year’s celebration, he really didn’t want to participate, but he was glad he did when it was over.

That, he said, has everything to do with wife, Joani, who headed the planning of the 50th anniversary activities.

Bonaminio suspects she was also the driving force behind the honorary degree.

“My wife got behind all this 50-year thing. If it were up to me, I would have said don’t bother,” Bonaminio said.

“I scream and holler about it and do it and then I realized how nice it is. They were so nice to me (at Miami). It was wonderful.”