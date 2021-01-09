Our View: Jordan, Chabot and Davidson among those ‘on the hook’ for Capitol siege

That night, the trio joined two other Ohio Republicans ― Bob Gibbs of Lakeville and Bill Johnson of Marietta ― in a futile attempt to block Pennsylvania’s electoral votes clearly won by President-elect Joe Biden.

Jordan and Davidson along with Gibbs and Johnson also voted in favor of objection to counting Arizona’s electoral vote.

That effort went down in flames, too.

Like Trump and every other American citizen, they had not only the right but the obligation to question irregularities. But when those questions were answered – legally, thoroughly and legitimately in nearly 60 court cases – it was time to move on.

It had been proven that Biden had legitimately won the presidential election before Trump’s rally Wednesday and the would-be revolution he encouraged.

But these leaders didn’t simply question the facts.

They willfully created an alternative reality by spreading lies and conspiracy theories. Things someone heard.

And yet, the blame does not lay solely on our political leaders’ shoulders, and saying so would be far too easy of an answer.

We are all on the hook.

Each pillar of our society ― the media included ― played at least some role in this embarrassment, as did many individual citizens.

We must each own our part of the problem and work to find solutions.

This is a time for soul-searching, to deeply consider how we again become one nation, under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.

One of the truest casualties of our undeclared war with ourselves is that we have forgotten that having political differences need not make us enemies.

Plainly put, we don’t have to agree with each other to respect each other.

But we do have to accept facts and truth, no matter how unpleasant.

And we have to take responsibility for the outcome of our words and actions. This is even more so for elected leaders, whose position alone gives them great power and influence.

History tells us that we can work together and put country before political tribe.

The soul of our democracy and republic is worth it.

