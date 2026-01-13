John Carter’s request at hearing was ‘bizarre,’ Katelyn Markham’s father says

“He is devastated. He is asking them to go out and find the real person” responsible for her death.

Lewis said Carter “stands by the fact” that he did not cause Markham’s death.

Carter’s mother, Karyn Winkler, said she adored Katelyn Markham and knew Carter and she had “a good relationship.”

Standing nearby just outside the courtroom when Miller and Winkler spoke was Katelyn’s Markham’s father, Dave Markham, who was emotionally shaken by the remarks.

“That was the most bizarre ...,” Markham said, stopping himself mid-sentence to regain his composure. “That was lies and for her to turn around and say that John (said) go out and find the real killer? It’s delusional.”

Markham said he was happy with the outcome of the hearing, but perplexed by Lewis and Winkler’s remarks.

“I can’t comprehend where their heads are at,” he said. “John has been lying and and making up stories and hiding for 14 years and they still continue to be delusional and say things that aren’t true or (he) contradicts himself.

“It’s like they live in a fantasy world.”

Markham disappeared in 2011, days before her 22nd birthday, and her remains were later found in Indiana. After years without arrests, Carter was indicted in 2023 following renewed investigation and accepted a plea deal in 2024.

Gmoser said during the Jan. 9 hearing that Carter declined an opportunity to provide answers about the case and said he should serve his full three-year sentence, the maximum for the charge.

Lewis attempted to sway the court with Carter’s exemplary prison behavior, but Butler County Common Pleas Court Judge Daniel Haughey said the severity of the crime could not be undone, despite Carter being a model prisoner.

Markham said he didn’t think the hearing would actually lead to answers about what really happened to his daughter.

“I didn’t think John would have it in him and the fact that he had no more to offer, that sounds about like John,” he said following the hearing.

Markham said the request for early release was “handled properly” by Judge Haughey.

“He explained it all (and) John did nothing to deserve getting out,” Markham said. “I’m glad he’s back in prison and yes, this will be the last we hear of him and yeah, the court of public opinion, that’s going to be tough for him when he gets out.”