Jim Beckett, former Hamilton councilman, remembered for wearing many hats

Beckett, a 1952 Hamilton High School graduate who spent his life in Butler County, died May 30. He was 87.

They met at a Hamilton bar and were married for close to 61 years.

“That’s unheard of any more,” said Sue, 84, a 1957 Hamilton High School graduate who worked for the district as a speech assistant for 23 years.

Jim Beckett attended all of his class reunions and was on the planning committee for many years, his wife said. He was looking forward to attending his 70th class reunion later this year.

He served in the U.S. Army from 1956 to 1959. Prior to a 25-year career at the Fisher Body Division of General Motors, he worked at The Homestead Café and Champion Papers. After retiring from Fisher Body, he worked at A&M Softseal, Mercy Healthplex and Manheim Auto Auctions.

He was a member of the Hamilton City Council for 16 years, including one term as vice mayor, He was a founding board member of Lindenwald-Fairfield Youth Baseball League, numerous positions with Lindenwald Little League, district commissioner for Little League Baseball and trustee of Fort Hamilton Hospital.

Beckett served in many capacities at Disciples of Christ Church, then St. Mark’s United Methodist Church. He also was a founding member of Hessy’s Stag 40 Club, a group of guys who told stories and shared friendships over drinks.

“He was a very, vey social person,” said his wife, who added he was a lifelong Cincinnati Reds fan and an avid golfer until his health declined.

He is survived by two sons, Dave and Jim (Julia); five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; brother, Mark Beckett and sister-in-law, Sue Beckett.

The family plans to hold a Celebration of Life at a later date.