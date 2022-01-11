Jeff Berding named co-CEO of FC Cincinnati

Berding will still serve as the president of FC Cincinnati Holdings and will join Carl Lindner III as co-CEO in leading the enterprise functions of the team.

“Mr. Berding will oversee the enterprise, where priorities include expanding fan engagement, winning the World Cup bid and other major soccer events, growing revenue, attracting events to TQL Stadium, maximizing sports betting commercial opportunities, overseeing development around TQL Stadium, enhancing content production, exploring opportunities for facility expansion, leading consideration of a women’s team and other potential developments to come in the future,” the press release reads.