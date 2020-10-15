Jack O’Lantern Junction at EnterTRAINment Junction celebrates fall season

EnterTRAINment Junction’s other popular attractions are also open, including the world’s largest indoor model train display, a play area for kids, a historic Coney Island replica, a circus-themed A-Maze-N FunHouse as well as the educational American Railroading Museum and more. EnterTRAINment Junction offers 80,000 square feet of family fun in one location.

“It’s fun seeing people get away from the everyday grind, and smile at something that’s fun and different. They also get a lot of joy from watching the expressions on their kids' faces as they get excited about seeing a train go by,” Balfour said.

While visiting, guests can stop by Junction Hobbies & Toys or grab a bite to eat at the café. The toy shop features a selection of classic and nostalgic toys, including the area’s largest collection of Thomas the Train merchandise, G-Scale and HO trains and accessories, and more.

Each year, more than 200,000 guests visit EnterTRAINment Junction. October is one of the biggest months, following July and December. December is the single, biggest month. In addition to Jack O' Lantern Junction, other popular times for families to visit include “Everything Thomas,” "Christmas in July and “Christmas at the Junction.” Guests have visited from all 50 states and 40 foreign countries.

Guests will be asked to wear a mask when visiting. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, EnterTRAINment Junction will be observing state and industry safety protocols and social distancing guidelines. Mini pumpkins will not be available this year, and children will receive their own pack of crayons at the coloring station.

“It’s as close to the same experience as we could give people, while making them feel safe during COVID-19. We looked at what we could do, and we did everything we could,” Balfour said.

HOW TO GO

What: Jack O’Lantern Junction at EnterTRAINment Junction

Where: 7379 Squire Court, West Chester

Hours: Monday-Saturday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., Sundays noon - 6 p.m. The attraction runs through Oct. 31. Note: EnterTRAINment Junction will be closed on Wednesdays through November 18.

Cost: Various ticket packages start at $9.95, children ages 2 and under are free. Free parking. Guests can save $2 off the Do-It-All ticket when purchasing tickets online.