‘It should give us more buying power for lower rates’: Oxford has new electric aggregation program

Last June, the City of Oxford switched to an electric aggregation program with Sustainable Ohio Public Energy Council (SOPEC) with the goal of saving money for residents. The program officially started in January and has supplied residents with 100% renewable energy. Eligible residents and small businesses were automatically opted in to the program.

“It should give us more buying power for lower rates, and then on top of that, SOPEC provides annual grants to member communities,” Murphy said.

SOPEC chose electricity provider American Electric Power (AEP) Ohio for Oxford’s aggregation program, and will negotiate new rates again when the contract ends this June.

According to Murphy, the new program has saved members money, providing a cost-effective option for Oxford residents. AEP Ohio offers a rate of 9.114 cents/kWh, which is lower than Duke Energy Ohio’s price of 10.06 cents/kWh.

Eligible Oxford residents and businesses can opt out of this program at any time with no fee and will return to receiving energy services from Duke Energy, Oxford’s local electric distribution utility. To opt out or see if they’re eligible, residents can call AEP Energy Customer Care at 1-877-648-1937.

Recent city updates

In other news, the commission celebrated the city’s certification as a “Tree City USA” by the Arbor Day Foundation for the 30th consecutive year.

The commission also discussed plans to take the next steps in expanding pedestrian bike trails and spoke on the completion of this year’s deer management program.

“We can’t take our foot off the gas,” Murphy said. “Deer management requires annual commitment, and we’ll be coming to council with recommended next steps.”

The environmental commission will meet next on March 4 at 7 p.m. at 15 S. College Ave.

This article was first published by the Oxford Free Press, a content partner of the Journal-News. See it online at oxfreepress.com.