Investigation: Hamilton County deputy ran red light in crash that fatally injured him

“I did not see the police car coming at a high rate of speed … with no lights and sirens until it was too late,” the bus driver told investigators. “The police car hit me almost head on, careening me into a telephone pole.”

Emergency teams transported McMillan, breathing but unresponsive, to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. He died there on Oct. 23.

First responders treated the bus driver for minor injuries at the scene. No other drivers were injured.

McMillan had been a 19-year veteran of the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, according to Sheriff Jim Neil. His colleagues eulogized him as a kind-hearted friend who cared deeply for the people of Hamilton County.

“We have no further statement relating to this closed investigation,” deputy and sheriff’s office spokesman David Daugherty said of the report.