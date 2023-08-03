Inaugural Nook Brew Fest: What to know and how to go

HAMILTON — Nook Brew Fest attendees will have an opportunity to sample beers from dozens of local breweries and to try cuisine from local food trucks.

“It’s something that we’ve done in our Pennsylvania location and it will be the third year for that one this year,” said Spook Nook Sports Champion Mill marketing Manager Bonnie Bastion about Nook Brew Fest.

There are more than 40 local breweries scheduled to be at the event that takes place 1-4 p.m. Aug. 19 VIP entry will be at noon. There will also be live entertainment and an afterparty.

Participating breweries will include the popular locals: Municipal Brew Works, Grainworks Brewing Company, Third Eye Brewing Company, Fretboard Brewing Company, Madtree Brewing, Moeller Brew Barn, Swine City Brewing and more.

Organizers recommend guests purchase tickets online in advance. Tickets cover the cost of beer tastings.

Food trucks scheduled to be there are Chick ‘n Cone, Tikiz Shaved Ice & Ice Cream, Big Dog’s Pizza, The Barking Burger Company and Soul Full.

A portion of the proceeds from the event will go to Joe Nuxhall Miracle League Fields.

“That’s just another way to give back to a very important organization in our community,” Bastian said.

We have some sponsors that will be out talking about things that they have. So, it’s going to be a full day. Plus, our tenants, who are partners at our facility like Sara’s House, Petals & Wicks, and the Champion Mill Arcade will all be open. So, people can wander in and out, purchase some things, or pour a candle, she said.

The hope is that the event will become an annual, signature event in Hamilton.

“We just want everybody to come out and have a good time and we think this is a great way to do it,” Bastian said.

There will be an afterparty at Municipal Brew Works inside the Champion Mill Conference Center. No tickets are needed for the after party at Municipal Brew Works, the event is free to attend.

Special rates are available at Warehouse Hotel at Spooky Nook. Call (513) 273-8300 to make reservations.

How to go

What: Nook Brew Fest

When: 1-4 p.m. Aug. 19 (VIP entry at noon)

Where: The event will be held outdoors on B Street, between the Champion Mill Conference Center and Spooky Nook Sports. Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill is located at 601 N. B Street in Hamilton.

Cost: VIP tickets are $70, general admission tickets are $50 and designated driver tickets are $20.

Tickets and more info: spookynooksports.com/hamilton/nook-brew-fest-oh