Improving infant mortality rates in Butler County goal of new program

Uzima Rejuvenation Station received a $400,000 grant from Bi3to run the program for three years. The program also includes a partnership with Nyni, Inc., a doula service.

Toni Tipton and Lauren Braswell, who have more than 25 years of combined experience in healthcare and alternative wellness modalities, founded the West Chester Twp. company, which provides a multi-faceted approach to expecting mothers’ health and wellness, through midwifery care. Tipton and Braswell are both midwives, who are healthcare professionals specializing in women’s reproductive health and provide care during pregnancy, childbirth and the postpartum period.

The foundations of the program have begun, which started with hiring a community health worker, and will start the countywide program on Jan. 13. The maternal and infant vitality program is designed to bring, among other things, support from child education and breastfeeding to financial planning, healthy relationship coaching and mental health counseling to women and families in the Black community.

Historically, infant mortality in the Black community had doubled mortality in the white community, though it’s seen a decrease in the last year, according to the Bi3 report. However, there are other serious issues facing Black babies compared to other ethnicities and races, such as a high number of low birth weights and a high rate of pre-term births.

Tipton said there’s evidence that shows midwifery care decreases risks for pregnant women and mothers who recently gave birth. According to the National Institutes of Health, midwifery-led care has positive impacts on various outcomes, such as preventing preterm births, reducing the need for interventions, and improving clinical outcomes.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services shows that Black babies have an infant mortality 2.4 times higher than white babies, and are almost four times as likely because of complications related to low birthweights. Low birthweight is the leading cause of death among Black babies before their first birthday, according to HHS.

Tipton said in Ohio, there are not many midwives, “so as you can imagine, there are not a lot of Black midwives” such as herself and Braswell. “And we know that when a people see a provider that looks like them, that can relate to them, they feel a little more comfortable and tend to do better.”

To learn more or to sign up for the program, contact Uzima at 513-202-3228.