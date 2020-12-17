Icy pavement possible to start; Flurries, freezing rain, drizzle expected throughout today

By Friday morning, skies will be partly sunny. The NWS said that winds will be light and variable, and temperatures will rise to around 38 degrees. Clouds will rise again somewhat as the day goes on.

Friday night, the NWS said skies will be mostly cloudy, and temperatures will fall a little but to around 30 degrees.

In the pre-dawn hours of Saturday morning, the NWS predicted that clouds will increase even further for an overcast sky as the sun comes up. Conditions will be somewhat breezy, and there will be a chance of rain starting around noon, lasting far into the night before fading away.

Temperatures on Saturday will be warmer than the prior few days with a high around 43 degrees, though once the sun goes down temperatures will drop back down to around 34 degrees.