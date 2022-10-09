‘I want to see my community get better’, Hamilton Heritage Award winner says

She even ran for Hamilton City Council in 2021, and doesn’t consider the loss to be a failed bid at office, but rather it opened up more opportunities for her to contribute to her city.

”I feel, very much, I’ve gotten to know the city a lot better to be able to contribute. I made that (City Council) run because I wanted to contribute to the city. I honestly feel like I am fulfilling that,” she said. “I feel I’m able to give back, but it’s in a very different way.”

All of that is why she’s being honored with the Heritage Award for Outstanding Community Involvement at the Small Business Person of the Year Luncheon on Oct. 18, presented by the Greater Hamilton Chamber of Commerce. Marian & Warren Wohlafka with SANE Sewing & Housewares will be honored as the Small Business Persons of the Year.

Latta-Landefeld said being involved is just what she does. It’s how she was raised, or as she said, “It’s where we come from.”

“It’s deep in our values, that if you want something to be done, you roll up your sleeves and you get involved‚” she said of her parents’ influence. “It’s really just this ethic of ‘I’m going to speak up, but I’m also speaking up to say how can I help?’”

But she’s not alone, as the city is, in part, run by volunteers. Latta-Landefeld said people don’t know how much of the city is run with resident input. The city of Hamilton knows, though, which “makes it a special place,” said Mallory Greenham, Hamilton’s assistant to the city manager.

“This city is one of the best places to live, in my opinion, because of all of the volunteer groups, the service organizations, the arts organizations, the citizens, the small businesses, and everybody pitches in that makes it a special place,” Greenham said at Thursday night’s State of the City address.

Latta-Landefeld does have a bit of a nerdy civic side, as she recently was looking at a master plan for a city she couldn’t recall, just to see how it compared to Hamilton’s plan. In that plan was the question, “How do we get residents involved?”

“It was amazing to me (and thought), ‘Wait, people don’t just get involved?’ Why is this a hard thing (for other communities) to figure out just because my experience here has been so much about, ‘Whoever wants to be there, let’s bring them to the table.’”

Then, it’s because I live here. I’m committed to Hamilton because I live here. It is impacting me personally, even if I don’t have extended family that lives here. I want to see my community get better.”

SMALL BUSINESS PERSON OF THE YEAR BANQUET

The Greater Hamilton Chamber of Commerce will honor the Small Business Person of the Year, Marian & Warren Wohlafka of SANE Sewing & Housewares, and the Hamilton Heritage Award for Outstanding Community Involvement winner Kristina Latta-Landefeld on Oct. 18, at 11:45 a.m. at the Courtyard by Marriott Hamilton.

The cost to attend is $30 for Chamber members and $35 for non-members. Pre-registration is required and can be done at tinyurl.com/2022SmallBizPersonOfTheYear.