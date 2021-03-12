‘I love books and I love cheap books’: Bookstore owner opening new location in Fairfield

Fairfield Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Kert Radel said it’s great when a business is willing to open a new venture “and willing to take a risk because there’s always a risk.”

“I hope the community will embrace such a store where they would want to get books available to the public,” said Radel. “To see a business now open up, I think that’s an indication, a little bit, that we’re possibly back on the road to recovery.”

DeGiuseppe is cataloging the thousands of books she has, so she said the story may not be in perfect condition on opening day Saturday, but it will get there, she said.

“I want to be an affordable bookstore for all of my fellow book lovers and I want to save the books from being thrown away,” she said.

Available books range from just about everything, she said, including educational and reference books (including foreign language dictionaries) to bibles, cookbooks, and fiction and nonfiction books. She’s even been offered old sheet music from a local woman’s great-grandfather.

“It’s meant for somebody. It just needs to be put out there for somebody to find,” she said, and she’ll take donations (though donations are not tax-deductible) because “it’s not doing anybody any good sitting in your basement.”

The bookstore is “a dream come true,” DeGiuseppe said, adding this business venture is expanding her passion and hobby of reading, albeit “an expensive hobby.”

“I’m not looking to make a huge profit,” she said. “Obviously I’d like to make enough to pay the rent. I love books so much it’s not really about the money.”

The store will be open three days a week as DeGiuseppe has a full-time job. Hours are set to be 10 to 5 p.m. Fridays, and 9 to 5 on Saturdays and Sundays.

IF YOU GO

Gypsy Books will open three days a week: 10 to 5 p.m. Fridays, and 9 to 5 on Saturdays and Sundays

Location: 1085 Magie Avenue

More information: www.facebook.com/GypsyBooksOnlyADollar