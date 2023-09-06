I-75 ramp in West Chester closed due to overturned semi

The northbound Interstate 75 ramp at Union Centre Boulevard in West Chester Twp. has closed to traffic.
Township officials said the closure is due to an overturned semi truck. Hazmat teams are responding to clean up a gas or oil spill.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
