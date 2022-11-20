Hunger is not a choice, giving is

Together, we can help. For decades, the readers of the Journal-News have opened their hearts and wallets to support Community Food Relief, which raises money for Shared Harvest Foodbank. Last year, thanks to your generosity, Community Food Relief raised more than $25,400, providing more than 203,000 meals. Every penny donated to Community Food Relief is used to buy food to feed hungry families right here in Butler and Warren counties.

There’s something special about our community, the way we look out for one another. We stand together during hard times, and we don’t let our friends and neighbors go hungry.