House on New London Road in Ross catches fire

Emergency crews were called to a house on fire in Ross Twp. that took two hours to extinguish this morning.
Butler County dispatchers say the fire broke out in the 2000 block of Hamilton New London Road at around 6:15 a.m. She said no one was hurt.
The dispatcher did not know the extent of the fire or damage, but crews were finishing around 8:30 a.m. today.
This article will get updated when more is made known.
