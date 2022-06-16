journal-news logo
Franklin Twp. house likely total loss after fire

Crews were called from several jurisdictions to a house fire in Franklin Township Thursday | Nick Graham/Staff

WARREN COUNTY —A house is a likely a total loss after it caught fire today in Franklin Twp.

The Franklin Twp. Fire Chief Michael Hannigan said that the house was on the corner of state Route 123 and Robinson Vail Road, and the fire likely caused damage in the multiple-hundred-thousand-dollar range.

However, luckily there were no injuries reported.

Hannigan said that fire crews from several jurisdictions responded to the fire, including crews from as far away as Mason, Lebanon and Butler County.

