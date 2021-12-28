House fire in Hamilton under investigation

Fire crews were at the home at 423 East Ave. for a few hours fighting the home engulfed in flames, said Hamilton Fire Chief Mark Mercer. Crews responded to the house fire at 5:12 a.m. Tuesday where no one was reported injured.

“There’s a lot of collapse, there’s a lot of fire there, so it’s hard to see exactly what happened, how it started,” Mercer said. “We don’t have that answer yet.”