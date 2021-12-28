House fire in Hamilton under investigation

Hamilton fire investigators are still trying to figure out why a home on East Avenue caught fire on Tuesday morning.
Fire crews were at the home at 423 East Ave. for a few hours fighting the home engulfed in flames, said Hamilton Fire Chief Mark Mercer. Crews responded to the house fire at 5:12 a.m. Tuesday where no one was reported injured.
“There’s a lot of collapse, there’s a lot of fire there, so it’s hard to see exactly what happened, how it started,” Mercer said. “We don’t have that answer yet.”
The chief said there “was too much fire” to enter the building, so they attacked the fire from the outside, “and then they went inside to do the overhaul and the cleanup.”
Mercer said the department’s fire investigators will “have some work to do to figure out exactly what happened,” but right now it’s undetermined.
“We don’t have a good idea on that just yet,” he said.
About the Author