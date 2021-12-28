Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

House fire in Hamilton under investigation

A crew works to board up a house in the 400 block of East Avenue after a fire in the early morning hours Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021 in Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF
caption arrowCaption
A crew works to board up a house in the 400 block of East Avenue after a fire in the early morning hours Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021 in Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

News
By , Staff Writer
12 minutes ago

Hamilton fire investigators are still trying to figure out why a home on East Avenue caught fire on Tuesday morning.

Fire crews were at the home at 423 East Ave. for a few hours fighting the home engulfed in flames, said Hamilton Fire Chief Mark Mercer. Crews responded to the house fire at 5:12 a.m. Tuesday where no one was reported injured.

“There’s a lot of collapse, there’s a lot of fire there, so it’s hard to see exactly what happened, how it started,” Mercer said. “We don’t have that answer yet.”

The chief said there “was too much fire” to enter the building, so they attacked the fire from the outside, “and then they went inside to do the overhaul and the cleanup.”

Mercer said the department’s fire investigators will “have some work to do to figure out exactly what happened,” but right now it’s undetermined.

“We don’t have a good idea on that just yet,” he said.

In Other News
1
Driver who crashed car into West Chester home may have had medical...
2
Ross Twp. firefighter killed in motorcycle crash
3
Year in photos: The top Journal-News images from 2021
4
Miracle League’s ‘COVID Still Can’t’ campaign raises $324K
5
Spend New Year’s orienteering at Governor Bebb park

About the Author

Follow Michael D. Pitman on facebookFollow Michael D. Pitman on twitter

Michael D. Pitman has been a reporter in southwest Ohio since 1999. He's covered local governments in Warren and Butler counties, as well as state and national issues. He currently covers Fairfield, Fairfield Twp. and local politics.

© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top