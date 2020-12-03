Hospital workers training on new tasks because of coronavirus strain on staffs: What they’re doing

Doctors on Gov. Mike DeWine’s COVID-19 press briefing call last week said hospitals will face tough decisions in the coming weeks about deploying resources and delaying non-emergency care as the caseloads and hospitalizations rapidly increase.

“The workforce is exhausted. The exhaustion is palpable,” said Dr. Richard Lofgren from University of Cincinnati Health System.

DeWine described it as “a runaway freight train.”

Premier is hoping to slow the train with assistance from its employees, who are volunteering to get paid to work in different departments.

Since participating in the program, Thomas, 56, who has been at AMC for nine years, has worked in several departments, including the emergency department. On Monday night, he escorted patients to and from their rooms and helped sanitize the unit.

He said the program allows him to experience the “whole process” of the hospital. He remembers one shift when he delivered meals to patents. He noticed that one woman didn’t eat her meal, so he cut up her food and sat with her while she finished.

“It’s all about helping the patients,” he said. “Bad times don’t last. We will get through this together.”

Turner said the Helping Hands program will continue throughout the hospital system until it’s “out of this crisis.” She said the program is in the beginning stages and the goal is to turn it into “a well oiled machine.”

Each of Premier’s sites has a Helping Hands program, including the five hospitals, three health centers, nine urgent cares and two standalone emergency centers. To date, more than 600 employees across Premier Health have volunteered for Helping Hands.

Atrium has used the program during other high census days caused by a medical emergency. But this is the first time it has been implemented during a pandemic, Turner said.

During the COVID, she said the hospital must continue to provide “top quality care” to its patients regardless of staffing issues.