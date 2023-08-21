Hops in the Hangar event this weekend to feature ‘AirKnocker’ beer from MBW

MIDDLETOWN — Hops in the Hangar will debut a new “AirKnocker” Pale Ale from Municipal Brew Works when the event kicks off at the Middletown Regional Airport this weekend.

“We have the history of the Aeronca aircraft, which is called the Champion, and when I talked with Jim (Goodman, of Municipal Brew Works), I wanted to have something that showcased the history of our airport. The aircraft’s nickname was ‘AirKnocker,’ and that’s a perfect name for a beer,” said Jamie Murphy, founder of Hops in the Hangar.

She said Goodman volunteered to collaborate by creating a special beer for the event.

“He’s been a great partner and a huge supporter of this event,” Murphy said.

The annual fundraising gala will bring together aviation attractions and craft beer lovers for a one-day event at Middletown Regional Airport. The event is 5-9 p.m. Saturday for general admission ticketholders. A VIP Hour will be from 4-5 p.m. Tickets are available online at hopsinthehangar.com.

Attendees will be able to try more than 90 different beers from 30 breweries, seven food trucks and other participating vendors. Breweries will include N.E.W. Ales, Municipal Brew Works, Grainworks Brewing Company, Streetside Brewery, Lock 27 Brewing, Loose Ends Brewing Company, Swine City Brewing, and Astra Hard Seltzer by March First Brewing.

“AirKnocker” is the nickname of a World War II plane that was built in Middletown.

“Hops in the Hanger is one of the most unique beer festivals in the entire country. When you can combine a beer festival and an airshow that really creates a special experience for the attendees. It was also one of the first festivals we ever attended when we were a fledgling company, and when we first started,” Goodman said.

In creating “AirKnocker,” the partnership of creating a beer for the event was a natural fit, because a lot of common interests aligned, he said.

“We personally know some of the organizers. They’re just great people and they really have Middletown’s best interest at heart, just like the folks that we partnered with when we opened the brewery in Hamilton. They are very City focused and want to create events that bring the community together, and allow people to enjoy themselves, which is what we try and do as a brewery,” Goodman said.

“AirKnocker” will also generate additional interest and awareness about the event. It will be available at Municipal Brew Works’ taprooms in Hamilton as well as at Bourbon Kitchen and Veracruz in Middletown.

Goodman said “AirKnocker” is “considered a strong Pale Ale, which is that halfway step between a Pale Ale and an India Pale Ale, so it’s more of a hop-forward beer but the hops aren’t overpowering.”

“We wanted it to be a hop-forward beer, while still being approachable,” he said.

Last year, N.E.W. Ales introduced a signature beer specifically for the event called Hops in the Hangar “Falconer’s Flight” Pale Ale. The label for the beer was designed by local tattoo artist, Nicki Tate.

“Falconer’s Flight” will be featured at the event again this year.

“The collaboration of a brewery with this event really makes it special. We have a Hamilton brewery and a Middletown Brewery that brewed specialty beers for this event,” Murphy said. “They are both great tasting beers.”

Skydivers from Team Fastrax/Start Skydiving professional skydiving team will present a skydiving show with flags at 6 p.m. and continue with a pyrotechnics demonstration at night, beginning at dusk, around 9:30 p.m.

Hops in the Hangar will welcome Emerson Stewart, an airshow performer pilot, who will return for his second appearance at the event. Airshow Performer Pilot JP Mellor and his T-6 “Spanish Lady” will also be part of the in-flight entertainment. Airshow Performer Pilot Brett Hunter will perform again this year.

There will also be several hot air balloons on view at the event.

New this year, there will be tethered hot air balloon rides available for $20 per person (weather permitting). The rides are only available to event ticketholders. Airplane rides will also be offered at a cost.

The Butler County Warbirds Museum, which is located at the airport has worked closely with the event since its inception. The museum will showcase several historic World War II planes. Personnel will also be dressed in period military costumes.

Hops in the Hangar benefits Downtown Middletown Inc. as well as several other nonprofit organizations such as Sorg Opera House and Butler County Warbirds. Sixty to 100 volunteers turn out to support the event. Many of the volunteers are local business owners.

How to go

What: Hops in the Hangar

When: 5-9 p.m. Saturday. VIP only, 4-5 p.m.

Where: Middletown Regional Airport (Hook Field) 1707 Run Way, Middletown.

Cost: Advance online tickets range from $25 to $50. (VIP tickets are sold out.) Tickets will be available for an increased cost at the gate, pending that the event doesn’t sell out in advance.

More info: hopsinthehangar.com. Ages 21 and older. Rain or shine event. No outside food or drinks permitted. Chairs welcome.