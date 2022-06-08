Homeless assistance program serves 5,000th breakfast

The church is the ideal location to serve the homeless because it’s placed near downtown and the Great Miami River, site of and some homeless camps, according to Fugate.

He said when the program that is fully funded by donations began it served about 20 meals a day. Now, he said, they’re averaging about 40 meals a day. He said there are “regulars” who receive food, but there are “new faces” every week.

The increased need for services can be traced to the economy, the lack of affordable housing and mental illness and physical disabilities that reduce job opportunities.

“There is no single answer,” he said when asked about eliminating homelessness. “There will always be poor and homeless. Scripture says that.”

Fugate said the plan is to continue serving free meals since the need continues to grow. He said SHALOM is still seeking volunteers. For more information, call the SHALOM office at 513-423-7821.