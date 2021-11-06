Home heat prices expected to skyrocket

That means repairs or replacements could take longer.

“Everybody’s seeing the automotive impact with the chips. Well, those chips are similar to those in our HVAC system.” AdvantaClean owner Jason Hettinger explained. “They’re all computerized control, and it’s making it more challenging to actually get that equipment and get it here and get it installed in an appropriate time.”

How long could it take to replace a unit? Hettinger said on the commercial side, he’s seen wait times increase anywhere from six to 12 weeks, so he’s asked people to heed his warning and prepare your home now.

“The older units don’t have that technology in it, but also those older units, people aren’t making spare parts for them as often,” Hettinger said. “So, if it’s a really old unit, you may not be able to get parts at all. I mean, you’re in a catch-22 with the situation right now. Supply chains are definitely maxed out.”

