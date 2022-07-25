BreakingNews
Flags lowered in honor of Clark County deputy killed in the line of duty
journal-news logo
X

Holtman’s Donut Shop in Over-The-Rhine closes

Holtman's Donut Shop in Over-The-Rhine permanently closed July 24, 2022. WCPO/SAMANTHA GRIER

Combined ShapeCaption
Holtman's Donut Shop in Over-The-Rhine permanently closed July 24, 2022. WCPO/SAMANTHA GRIER

News
By Molly Schramm, WCPO
43 minutes ago
Business also located in West Chester Twp. and three other spots.

CINCINNATI — Holtman’s Donut Shop announced Friday it’s closing its Over-the-Rhine location.

The family-owned donut shop has been located on OTR’s Vine Street for nine years. The shop’s last day of business was Sunday.

“This decision has been the most difficult decision we have ever had to make,” Holtman’s wrote in a statement. “Thank you for your support, your love for our passion, and your company.”

No reason was given for the closure of the OTR donut shop, which was located near other Vine Street staples such as The EaglePontiac OTRQuan Hapa and Graeter’s OTR shop.

The donut shop has been around since 1960 when a shop was opened in Newtown by Charles Holtman. Since then, multiple shops have opened around the Greater Cincinnati area by the Holtman family.

Other than the OTR location, Holtman’s still has four other locations in Cincinnati — Loveland, Oakley, West Chester and Williamsburg.

In Other News
1
Butler County’s first Costco will also see shutdown of Springdale store
2
Flags lowered in honor of Clark County deputy killed in the line of...
3
Clark County deputy killed in line of duty: Condolences offered from...
4
Butler, Warren counties now at ‘high’ community COVID-19 level
5
ACLU, student activists call for Cincinnati Public Schools to end...

About the Author

Molly Schramm, WCPO
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top