Holiday Whopla improved in 2023 as Middletown seeks to become holiday destination

Holiday Whopla is a two-month winter festival that includes ice skating, interactive light displays, igloos and Santa House in the downtown.

Last week, Holiday Whopla coordinator Avinne Kiser was before council to break down how the 2023 event went and what is upcoming.

City Manager Paul Lolli, who admitted he was pessimistic about the holiday event at times, said he has come around.

He admitted downtown for the last event “was absolutely beautiful. As beautiful as it has ever been.”

“Next year is going to be even better, going to add more things to the downtown,” Lolli said.

Kiser said because of the late approval time last year, a company was hired to run the rink for a set fee of $60,000. She added that fundraising for the total management fee wasn’t possible for the 2023 season.

Revenue Increases were seen in key areas from the 2022 season to 2023: 45 percent increase in general admission sales, 39 percent increase in group rate sales, 172 percent increase in Skate with Santa attendance and 22 percent increase in igloo rentals.

At the heart of the Whopla is building partnerships with community with in-kind donations and tickets for free skating sessions to local nonprofit organizations, she said.

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

“(It’s) more than just a slab of ice in the middle of Middletown, this is a community building event ... it is making memories,” Kiser said.

For the 2023 season, its third, all net profits went to pay the rink management company for the management fee, payroll and liability insurance. The remaining $161,383 in operating costs was paid for by fundraising, including grants, corporate sponsorships, citizen donations and in-kind donations.

Kiser said a collaboration with city, Downtown Middletown Inc. and Light up Middletown birthed “A Very Merry Middletown” to let people know the holidays in Middletown include more than just an ice rink.

“A Very Merry Middletown” started in November and ran through the middle of January featuring ice skating, a drive-thru holiday lights display, a Santa Parade, carriage rides, the Grinch and visits with Santa.

“Very Merry Middletown is now the brand,” said Kiser, who added all the organizations are working together to make the city a destination during the holiday season.

“It is happening, they are finding out about us. It is growing,” Kiser said.