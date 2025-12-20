Holiday events to check out in December

Stroll through dazzling displays of lights, enjoy festive live shows and make memories on select rides like Kings Mills Antique Autos and Mystic Timbers. With Santa visits, cookie decorating and holiday shopping, there’s magic for every age at WinterFest. New shows include “Tinker’s Jingle Bell Ball” and “It’s Christmas, Charlie Brown!” Discounts are available when purchasing tickets online. A few of the activities require an additional fee, such as Snow Flake Lake Ice Skating on International Street. (Experience unlimited WinterFest visits with a 2026 Gold Pass.) Open select nights through Sun., Dec. 31. Hours are 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Mon. through Fri. and 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day (Hours are 5 p.m. to 12 a.m. on Sun., Dec. 31.)

PNC Festival of Lights at the Cincinnati Zoo

Experience the holiday magic at the Cincinnati Zoo for the 43rd annual PNC Festival of Lights. In addition to admiring the beauty of five million LED lights, visitors can find the five Fiona fairies in Fairyland, take in a black-light puppet show and marvel at the Wild Lights show on Swan Lake. Plus, guests can ring in the New Year at the Cincinnati Zoo with PNC Festival of Lights with a kid-friendly, early countdown at 8 p.m. Dec. 31. Hours are Sun. through Thurs. 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. and Fri. and Sat. 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. Plan-Ahead Pricing is available online at www.cincinnatizoo.org. Festival of Lights is closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park & Museum

Spanning 75-acres with over a million lights, Pyramid Hill Lights will be open from Tuesday through Thursday and Sunday 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and on Friday and Saturday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Pyramid Hill Lights will be closed for private events on Mondays, except for Dec. 22 when Pyramid Hill Lights will be open. Pyramid Hill Lights will have extended hours of 6-10 p.m. Dec. 16-24, including Monday, Dec. 22. For a calendar of show hours and adjusted holiday dates, visit www.pyramidhill.org/events/lights#hours. Regular admission prices per carload are $15 every night for Pyramid Hill members. Non-members are $25 per carload. www.pyramidhill.org/events/lights.

Light Up Middletown

Middletown’s popular drive-through fantasy light display offers themed displays, such as a floating Sea Serpent reflecting in the lake, Whales giving Santa’s Reindeer a ride, Santa’s Workshop, an American Flag, the 12 Days of Christmas and more. New displays are added each year. The display is open nightly from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Admission by cash donation. (You set the price.) Light Up Middletown is located at Smith Park, 500 Tytus Avenue in Middletown. www.lightupmiddletown.org.

Liberty’s Best Family Farm

By highlighting the Nativity scene and story on an eight station, quarter-mile path, guests will experience Bethlehem. “Back to Bethlehem” can be experienced in about 30 minutes. There is no charge for admission to “Back to Bethlehem,” however, donations are accepted at the provided boxes. The hours of operation are 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., nightly, including Christmas. Open 7 days a week. Address: 2103 Tolbert Road, Hamilton. https://libertys-best.com/