Jobs alert: Kroger looking to add 10,000 workers with Thursday hiring event

Kroger will hold a virtual and in-store hiring event on Thursday as it seeks to add 10,000 associates.
The event will seek to add employees in retail, e-commerce, pharmacy, manufacturing, and logistics operations.
The grocery chain said it has boosted its average national wage to $15.50 per hour, an amount that it said it expects to increase to $16 per hour. It did not say how many of those jobs would be in southwest Ohio.
It also touts tuition reimbursement, training and employee wellness as benefits for employees.