journal-news logo
X

Jobs alert: Kroger looking to add 10,000 workers with Thursday hiring event

News | 22 minutes ago
By Staff Report

Kroger will hold a virtual and in-store hiring event on Thursday as it seeks to add 10,000 associates.

The event will seek to add employees in retail, e-commerce, pharmacy, manufacturing, and logistics operations.

The grocery chain said it has boosted its average national wage to $15.50 per hour, an amount that it said it expects to increase to $16 per hour. It did not say how many of those jobs would be in southwest Ohio.

It also touts tuition reimbursement, training and employee wellness as benefits for employees.

Click here to register for the event.

In Other News

© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top