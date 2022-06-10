Heritage Village Museum hosts Marching Through Time, a military timeline event

“[Visitors] really get a feel for how the military changed over time,” Jewell said. “There’s all different kinds of aspects of it, what kind of food did they eat, how did they packed their stuff that they took with them, what kinds of weapons did they use ... all of those different kinds of aspects [visitors] can compare and contrast between the different military groups.”

This is the second year for this event, but this year, more time periods have been added including the American Revolutionary War, Texas Rangers, War of 1812, Wayne’s Legion and Civil War.

“When you come to this, you’ll see how some of these people lived and some of the sacrifices they had,” Josef Otmar, one of the WWI reenactors, said.

Otmar hopes a broader timeline, more demonstrations and more artifacts will encourage people to come to the event.

“I hope that this event is well attended, and we get a chance to teach people some things ... take some pictures, learn some cool things and expand their horizons a little bit,” Otmar said.

HOW TO GO

What: Heritage Village Museum’s Marching Through Time

Where: 11500 Lebanon Road, Cincinnati

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday

Ticket info: Tickets are free museum members and children 4 and under. For non-members, tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children.

More: https://heritagevillagecincinnati.org/events/marching-through-time/