Heritage Village Museum hosts Marching Through Time, a military timeline event

The Heritage Village Museum and Education Center, located inside Sharon Woods Park, will host Marching Through Time, a timeline event of military history from Ancient Rome to WWII, this Saturday.
The event will include history on the Roman Legion, Holy Roman Empire Landsknechts, American Revolutionary War, Wayne’s Legion, War of 1812, Mexican-American War, Civil War, Texas Rangers, WWI and WWII. There will be a particular emphasis on Ohio and Kentucky’s roles in the War of 1812.
“Having it as a military timeline with all these different groups represented, [visitors] really get a feel for how the military has changed over time,” Bethany Jewell, director of marketing and volunteer services at the Heritage Village Museum, said.
Visitors can learn about various types of weapons, techniques, armor and more of different militias throughout history.
The event will include reenactors, demonstrations and presentations. Many artifacts were contributed to the event including weapons and uniforms. There will also be an American Civil War era cannon firing demonstration at the top of every hour, and a Revolutionary War era cannon demonstration at every half-hour.
“[Visitors] really get a feel for how the military changed over time,” Jewell said. “There’s all different kinds of aspects of it, what kind of food did they eat, how did they packed their stuff that they took with them, what kinds of weapons did they use ... all of those different kinds of aspects [visitors] can compare and contrast between the different military groups.”
This is the second year for this event, but this year, more time periods have been added including the American Revolutionary War, Texas Rangers, War of 1812, Wayne’s Legion and Civil War.
“When you come to this, you’ll see how some of these people lived and some of the sacrifices they had,” Josef Otmar, one of the WWI reenactors, said.
Otmar hopes a broader timeline, more demonstrations and more artifacts will encourage people to come to the event.
“I hope that this event is well attended, and we get a chance to teach people some things ... take some pictures, learn some cool things and expand their horizons a little bit,” Otmar said.
HOW TO GO
What: Heritage Village Museum’s Marching Through Time
Where: 11500 Lebanon Road, Cincinnati
When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday
Ticket info: Tickets are free museum members and children 4 and under. For non-members, tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children.
More: https://heritagevillagecincinnati.org/events/marching-through-time/
