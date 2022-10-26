Here’s how to nominate the next Hamilton Citizen of the Year

“We have local heroes that are doing incredible things every day, most of the time volunteer,” he said. “No rewards, no pats on the back, and I think it’s a great opportunity for those silent heroes who make things happen to be honored.”

The Citizen of the Year is a member of the Hamilton community who has left a special mark on the city in 2022 and has done so in a way that transcends his or her everyday job. The contribution can represent a volunteer effort, a financial commitment, a significant achievement, or a powerful idea that will make a positive difference in the local quality of life.

The winner will be honored by the Greater Hamilton Chamber of Commerce and the Journal-News at the chamber’s annual meeting on Jan. 27. The Citizen of the Year will be selected by a committee of representatives from the Journal-News and chamber. A $1,000 donation will be made to a charity in the name of the recipient.

The committee’s decision is based solely on the details provided in the nomination form, which can be found at hamilton-ohio.com/citizen-of-the-year. Bates said this is an opportunity for the people who work side-by-side with these Hamilton champions to recognize their efforts.

All nominations must be received by end of the day on Dec. 2.

HAMILTON CITIZEN OF THE YEARS NOMINATIONS

There are two ways to nominate a person for the 2022 Hamilton Citizen of the Year.

One, fill out the Google form online by Dec. 2

Two, download and either mail or hand-deliver the completed form to the Greater Hamilton Chamber of Commerce by Dec. 2.

Both ways to nominate a person for Hamilton Citizen of the Year can be found at hamilton-ohio.com/citizen-of-the-year.