Hear a boom? Butler County bomb squad testing explosives today in Trenton

The explosions are part of planned exercises, and there is no danger to the public. Woodsdale will be closed to the public during the exercise.

BCSO training allows its bomb squad technicians to practice safely identifying and handling explosives, train with specialized bomb disposal equipment and robots, coordinate response procedures that protect fire responders and the public and maintain readiness for suspicious packages or explosive threats.

The BCSO bomb unit will be training with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office bomb unit along with FBI partners.