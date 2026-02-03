Healthgrades rates Mercy Health Fairfield Hospital among the best in the country

Mercy Health Fairfield Hospital was one of only five in Ohio to be designated by Healthgrades as one of the top 50. Another 12 Ohio hospitals were included in the top 100 or 250 hospitals list.

“We are deeply grateful for our dedicated caregivers, clinicians, and support teams who show up every day with a commitment to exceptional, compassionate care,” said Jason Krueger, Mercy Health Fairfield’s president.

“Any recognition our Mercy Health hospitals receive reflects their expertise, hard work, and focus on our patients and communities we serve. We are proud of our associates whose everyday efforts make compassionate, high-quality care possible.”

Besides being named an overall top hospital, Mercy Health Fairfield Hospital also received 13 other awards for cardiac, critical, gastrointestinal, pulmonary, and stroke care along with surgery.

“Mercy Fairfield is not just a large employer; it is a pillar in our community. We are excited to see the hospital ranked among the top 50 hospitals in the nation,” said Nathaniel Kaelin, Fairfield’s economic development manager.

“This is an incredible accolade for the medical teams and dedicated staff that provide critical care each and every day.”

Kettering Health Dayton was listed as one of America’s 250 best hospitals. It was also recognized as one of the top 100 hospitals for gastrointestinal surgery for 2026 and received a pulmonary care excellence award for 2026.

“This year’s America’s Best Hospitals list gives patients a clearer picture of where high-quality care delivered most consistently, helping them understand their options and feel confident in choosing the care that’s right for them,’’ said Dr. Alana Biggers, Healthgrades medical advisor, in a statement.

Mercy Health’s West, Jewish, and St. Elizabeth Youngstown hospitals also were listed in the top 50 list while it’s Anderson Twp. hospital was listed as one of the top 250 hospitals.