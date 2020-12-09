Health officials approve shorter COVID-19 quarantine options

The other new approach simply cuts quarantine shorter, from 14 days to 10 days after exposure, as long as the person has experienced no symptoms during their daily monitoring. No COVID test is required, and “post-quarantine transmission risk” is estimated to be about 1% with an upper limit of about 10%.

Explore Health department answers questions on vaccine

Regardless of approach, ODH officials urge people who quarantined to continue monitoring themselves for any symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath) through Day 14, in case of late onset. That includes taking their temperature twice a day.

Health officials define “close contact” exposure two ways — either being within 6 feet of someone who has COVID-19 for 15 minutes or more, regardless of masking, or having “direct physical contact” with that person, which in addition to regular contact can include sharing utensils with them, or being near when they sneeze or cough.

People quarantining are to remain home and maintain at least six feet of distance from other people, even inside their homes, and to wear a mask when near other people at all, according to the CDC.

Explore Schools said quarantine rules could be key to staying open

Public Health Dayton & Montgomery County released a very detailed document on quarantine procedures, adding that quarantined people should not allow visitors in their homes, should not make contact with people at their front door, should use a separate bathroom from others in the house if possible and should not prepare or serve food to others.

Public Health said if medical care is needed, a quarantining person should call the doctor or hospital first and tell them about the quarantine so they can be prepared.