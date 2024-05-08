BreakingNews
Severe thunderstorms deal widespread damage Tuesday evening

A line of severe thunderstorms Tuesday evening brought damage across the area.

That included eight separate Tornado Warnings from the National Weather Service in Wilmington, as well as three Severe Thunderstorm Warnings and two Flash Flood Warnings.

Damage from the storms include damage to structures and trees, knocking out power to more than 12,000 customers at its peak, mainly in Butler, Darke and Warren counties.

On Stillwell Beckett Road in Hanover Twp., Butler County, power lines were knocked down across the road. A little further down the road, a silo was blown into the street, with pieces of metal in neighboring yards.

In Darke County, the sheriff’s office said that they received numerous trees and power lines down throughout the county, and damage to a number of structures and homes.

One minor injury was reported by 11:30 p.m., but no fatalities.

Greenville sustained “widespread” storm damage, the sheriff’s office said, and city officials asked citizens avoid traveling through the city while crews work to clear damaged areas and restore electricity.

The NWS said it would conduct storm damage surveys during the day on Wednesday, though it could be delayed due to further bad weather.

