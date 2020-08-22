Health official: Lack of school outbreaks to ‘likely change’ in wake of Madison student’s positive test

The district told parents in a social media statement that they would be notified if their child was at risk of exposure.

Butler County Health Commissioner Jennifer Bailer said “the case at Madison is not the first case K-12 in Butler County.”

“Over the summer we have had cases here and there in marching bands, sports teams, among staff. There have been no large outbreaks so far, however that will likely change as kids are closer together for longer periods of time at school,” Bailer told the Journal-News.

Madison Schools were closed Friday as was previously scheduled with staggered schedules of alternative day attendance.

The off day was used to further disinfect Madison’s single, K-12 campus, said Tuttle-Huff.

“Madison will continue to follow all COVID-19 related safety procedures including sanitizing all spaces. School is closed on Friday and all areas will be thoroughly sanitized per department of health recommendations,” she said.

“While we must protect the privacy of the person involved, we believe it is best to communicate transparently with you so you can make well-informed decisions for your family.”

Tuttle-Huff urged the school community to be mindful of the importance of maintaining a sense of normalcy, especially around younger people.

“It is important to remember that children are greatly influenced by the reactions of adults when facing difficult circumstances. I encourage everyone to remain calm and to be emphatic and respectful to those affected,” she said.