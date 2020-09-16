Having respiratory symptoms? Local COVID-19 test sites to also test for flu

Premier stated that during the pandemic, anyone exhibiting flu-like symptoms – such as fever, chills, cough, sore throat, a runny or stuffy nose, or headaches – can talk to their provider, generally via a video visit or e-visit, and be tested at its collection sites if given a provider’s order for the testing.

If deemed appropriate by their provider, the patient can visit one of the Premier Health or CompuNet testing locations and with the collection of a single swab, be tested for both COVID-19 and seasonal influenza. This includes OnMain, at 1229 S. Main St., Dayton, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. No appointment required but physician’s order is required. This also includes certain CompuNet patient service centers, for patients with an appointment and provider’s order required: